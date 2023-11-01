Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.97 and its 200-day moving average is $395.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.