DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $22,735.95 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

