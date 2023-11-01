Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 344,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.96. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 56.6% in the first quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 793,724 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 153,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,560,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,519 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

