Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

