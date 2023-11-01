Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ DGII opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Digi International has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
