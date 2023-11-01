Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $9,423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

