Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.20

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 129901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

