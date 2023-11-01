Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.18. 26,153,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 52,940,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,780,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

