Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 39,365,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 70,444,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.