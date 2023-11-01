Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $62.34

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.34, but opened at $60.84. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 18,511 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $751,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 74.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $636,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

