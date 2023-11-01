Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92. 6,138,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,385,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

