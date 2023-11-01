Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92. 6,138,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,385,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

