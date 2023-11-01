DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

DLHC stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

