Dorel Industries (DII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd.
Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.71 million for the quarter.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.54.
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.
