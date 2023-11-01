Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,627,000 after acquiring an additional 201,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Trading Up 1.2 %

DOV stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

