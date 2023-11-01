Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

