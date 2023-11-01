DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.