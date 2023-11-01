Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.