Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 10,776 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

