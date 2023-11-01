Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 55,000 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

