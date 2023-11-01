Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 942 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

