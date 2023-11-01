Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGLT stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

