Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.36% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,741,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 367,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

