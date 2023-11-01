Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 109.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

