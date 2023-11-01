Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,245 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.