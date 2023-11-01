Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 243,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

