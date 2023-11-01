Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hormel Foods by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

