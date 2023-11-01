Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $417,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

