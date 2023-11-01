Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

