Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

