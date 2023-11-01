Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

