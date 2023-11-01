Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 619 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

