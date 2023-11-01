Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,801 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 722,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

