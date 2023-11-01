E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.