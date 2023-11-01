eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

