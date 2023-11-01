EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SATS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

