EcoSynthetix (ECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter.
ECO stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44. EcoSynthetix has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 36.54 and a quick ratio of 12.67.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
