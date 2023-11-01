eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 755,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on eHealth
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eHealth by 15.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 625,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 135.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
See Also
