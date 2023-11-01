eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 755,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at $443,670.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eHealth by 15.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 625,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 135.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

