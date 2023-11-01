Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. Research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

