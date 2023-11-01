Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

