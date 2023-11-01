Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EARN

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE EARN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.