Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

