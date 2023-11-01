Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

