Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $92,044.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,301,621 coins and its circulating supply is 70,301,491 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

