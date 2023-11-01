Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

