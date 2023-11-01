Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

