Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,167.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

