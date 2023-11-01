EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EQRx Trading Down 34.5 %
Shares of EQRx stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. EQRx has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
