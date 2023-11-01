Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.1 %

HWC opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

