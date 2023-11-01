ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0092 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $121.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.24 or 1.00064208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00913042 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $129.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

