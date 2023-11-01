Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

